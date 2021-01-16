NORTHAMPTON COUNTY: On Friday morning, the Virginia State Police were called upon to investigate a single vehicle accident that resulted in two juveniles med-flighted out from the scene. The accident occurred at approximately 10:07 a.m., on Cherrydale Drive between Perdue Road and Seaside Road.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2008 Ford Explorer, a 16 year old juvenile of Exmore, Virginia, was traveling eastbound on Cherrydale Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck an embankment. The driver and his 16 year old male passenger(of Cape Charles, VA) both were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Both occupants suffered serious injuries and were flown to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

