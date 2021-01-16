The Eastern Shore reported 30 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 25 in Accomack and five in Northampton. Accomack also reported six additionalCOVID-19 hospitalizations. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 178 tests for a test positive rate of 16.85%.

The VDH reports 958 individuals have recieved the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Accomack County while 66 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 385 have received dose one and 35 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 5,053 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 1,704 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not updated their numbers as of 9:23 AM.

Virginia added 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide with 16 additional probable deaths.

.