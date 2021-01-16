VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP)- A dive team plans to use side-scan sonar to search for a Maryland man whose truck drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bride-Tunnel in Virginia.

The Charles County Dive Rescue team from Maryland will employ the technology on Friday and Saturday.

Erik Mezick, 47, of Fruitland, Md., was driving a truck owned by the Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel late last month. Mezick’s body hasn’t been found despite an extensive search.

The sonar equipment sends out sound waves that echo off objects on the bottom of the bay and bounce back, creating an image of what’s down there.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and various other responding organizations had coordinated efforts to find Mezick’s body. Witnesses to the crash had said they saw him get out the truck and drift west in the bay.

