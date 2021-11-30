Two Arrested in Nelsonia Shooting

NELSONIA, Va.- Two suspects are in the Accomack County Jail following a shooting in Nelsonia.
Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells said that shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, his office received a report of gun shots fired in the area of Johnson Court in Nelsonia.
When deputies arrived on the scene they began checking the area and contacting residents. While on scene the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot victim in the same area. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. The victim is currently in stable condition.
An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Rudy Velazquez Hernandez, 25, of Parksley, Va., for unlawfully discharging a firearm in a dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm, and Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, 23, of Arkansas for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding. Hernandez and Meji are both being held without bond in the Accomack County Jail.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.