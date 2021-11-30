Two Arrested in Nelsonia Shooting

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Rudy Velazquez Hernandez, 25, of Parksley, Va., for unlawfully discharging a firearm in a dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm, and Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, 23, of Arkansas for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding. Hernandez and Meji are both being held without bond in the Accomack County Jail.