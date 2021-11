Photo courtesy of Megan Ames.

The Broadwater Vikings boy’s basketball team traveled to Greenbrier Christian last night and fell by one point, with the final score being 60 to 59.

The Vikings were led by Willie Holden with 18 points, Malik Battle with 15 points, and Bradyn Justice with 13 points. The Vikings team will be in action again on Monday the 6th as they host the Nandua Warriors.

