Pictured: Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches during an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Pry, who served as grad assistant at Tech from 1995-97, will be formally introduced as head coach during a press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“Laura and I are looking forward to cheering on Coach Pry and the Hokies under his direction,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “We are pleased to welcome him back to Blacksburg. Coach Pry understands what it means to be a Hokie, and now he will have the opportunity to lead our team into Lane Stadium while Hokie Nation jumps to ‘Enter Sandman.’ Coach Pry owns an exemplary record during his previous coaching stops, and we expect that he and his family will call Blacksburg home for many seasons. We wish them the very best as we embark on this journey together.”

J.C. Price, who served as interim head coach for the Hokies’ win over rival UVA this past weekend, will remain as associate head coach and defensive line coach.