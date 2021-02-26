By Ted Shockley

The coronavirus vaccination rate on the Eastern Shore continues to increase by the day.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Northampton County Board of Superivsors, Eastern Shore Health District head Jon Richardson said the local vaccination rate per capital was 18 percent.

By Thursday, that had increased to 20 precent, meaning fully one-fifth of Eastern Shore residents had been vaccinated against an illness that had killed more than a half-million people in the United States.

At the supervisors’ meeting Richardson said the health department recently vaccinated 800 teachers and educational staffers in six hours at Nandua High School.

“That’s reason for us to feel confident that we could handle any uptick in supplies,” he said.

The Eastern Shore has been receiving 500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly because of limited national supply.

Also on Tuesday, Richardson said Northampton had the highest rate of vaccinations in the state. He said the Eastern Shore’s total vaccination rate was on par with any state in the country.

“That’s really the ultimate measure of getting vaccines in people’s arms,” he said. “We’re really proud of that.”

