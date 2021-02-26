Pictured: Ned Brinkley

The Northampton Board of Supervisors has moved forward with its first request under a new policy on how to name county assets after people.

Supervisors voted unanimously to move to the next step of naming a scenic natural bird area on the former landfill site near Oyster after Ned Brinkley, who died late last year.

The county now will do a background check on Brinkley and figure out the cost of signage to name the property after Brinkley.

An application submitted to the county by resident Roberta Kellam detailed the qualifications of Brinkley, who held a Ph.D. and authored numerous books about birds.

The internationally known bird expert, who had managed several businesses in Northampton County, died at 55 while in Equador while on a birding trip.

