Funeral Service for Mrs. Gloris Collins will be conducted from the John O Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM with Elder Joe Rowley, officiating. Family and friends may call at the John O Morris Funeral Home Saturday afternoon 1:30-3:30, two hours before the service. Visitation and Virtual Service links, and online condolences are provided a the website: www.morrisfueralhome.org.