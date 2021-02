MORNING GOLD: My thoughts in the graphic inspired by Don't Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down by Eric Bibb and Maria MuldauerYou might slip, you might slide, you mightStumble and fall by the road sideBut don't you ever let nobody drag your spirit downRemember you're walking up to heavenDon't let nobody turn you aroundWalk with the rich, walk with the poorLearn from everyone, that's what life is forAnd don't you let nobody drag your spirit downRemember you're walking up to heavenDon't let nobody turn you aroundWell I might say things that sound strange to youAnd I might preach the gospel, I believe it's trueI won't let nobody drag my spirit downYes, I'm walking up to heavenWon't let nobody turn me aroundYou might slip, you might slide, you mightStumble and fall by the road sideBut don't you ever let nobody drag your spirit downRemember you're walking up to heavenDon't let nobody turn you around