As the hurricane season officially begins, as if on cue there is tropical weather expected in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. What is expected to become tropical storm Alex originally formed as a Pacific hurricane and moved across Central America and is expected to reconstitute as it enters the Gulf of Campici off of the east coast of Mexico. As of now, the European forcast model calls for the storm to move just east of Cape Hatteras on late Sunday or Monday morning. If the storm remains on the predicted track the effects on the Eastern Shore will include heavy surf on the seaside and winds gusting to around 30 mph.

This storm is unusual in that it has formed earlier than usual and it began as a Pacific hurricane and was reborn as an Atlantic System.

