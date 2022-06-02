With hurricane season officially getting underway tomorrow, WESR and A&N Electric’s online and printed Hurricane Survival Guides will be available to help you do what is most important in hurricane season, making plans ahead. If you live near the water on the Eastern Shore, the best way to protect your lives and property is to plan ahead. Knowing if and how your area floods and what precautions are needed in case a storm threatens the Shore can keep you safe. The online version of the Hurricane Survival guide contains a link to a site in which you can enter your address and find out the flood potential for your home. It also features a list of shelters in case you may feel the need to evacuate and what you should take to those shelters. The guide also has links to the Money Pit site that contains valuable information on storm proofing your home. The guide also has a valuable section on past hurricanes and their effect on the Eastern Shore.

The printed version of the WESR -ANEC Hurricane survival guide will appear in several businesses up and down the Shore this week. As usual, both the printed and on line versions are free.