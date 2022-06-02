RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s divided General Assembly passed a compromise state budget Wednesday that would offer nearly $4 billion in tax relief, increase pay for teachers and other public employees, boost K-12 education spending and fund a wide range of projects from roadwork to school construction.

Budget negotiators crafted the measure at a time when Virginia’s tax collections have been soaring far beyond projections. That allowed for making long-term investments in core government services while also boosting the state’s reserves and enacting tax cuts that are expected to save a family of four an estimated $1,108 a year, Republican House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight said.

“We found a bipartisan budget we can all be proud of,” he said.

The proposed spending plan, which covers two fiscal years and would take effect July 1, passed with broad bipartisan support and relatively subdued debate. Lawmakers also passed a bill making adjustments to the current budget.

The legislation now goes to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can sign it or seek changes. He said in a statement earlier this week that the compromise offered a “good framework” and that he would be reviewing it closely in the days to come.

