By the time this story is published the Eastern Shore will under assault by Tropical Storm Iasias. The Shore can expect wind, rain and coastal flooding on the bay side. But the worst should be over as noon approaches. The storm is moving quickly to the north northeast and the weather will improve dramatically as it moves away from the Eastern Shore. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the bayside of the Eastern Shore last night. The warning runs from 5 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday. but if the minor to moderate flooding does occur it will be most likely between 10 a.m. at the southern end of the Eastern Shore until about 3 p.m. at the Saxis area.

Rainfall predictions have fluctuated and are now in the 1 to 2 inch range. Winds should be steady at 35 mph or more with gusts to 60 mph as the eye of the storm passes by .

The good news is that by the noon area the weather will improve dramatically as the storm pulls away and heads toward New York and New England. By Wednesday morning the storm will be passing over Nova Scotia in Canada.,