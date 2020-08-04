On Friday July 24th, the Historic Onancock School Community & Cultural Center was awarded $48,000 to create a new, interactive play and exercise structure for children 2-12 years old to replace the existing playground equipment at HOS. Funding for the new playground comes from the Robert E. & Mary Orr Smith Foundation of Philadelphia, PA. The aim of the project is to encourage better health and well-being through balance, coordination, teamwork, and safe socialization.

In its award letter, the Foundation stated, “The Robert E. & Mary Orr Smith Foundation is pleased to support the important work of Friends of Onancock School and wishes your organization continued success in the future.”

HOS Executive Director Joani Donohoe explained, “This is not only to build a new playground. We will be taking a comprehensive look at our available space to make sure the new playground goes well with our other amenities such as our nature trail and a possible new performance pavilion and story trail. We also want to be sure the playground will be a good fit with such activities as the annual Ice Cream Social, outdoor movies, and performance events.”

She added, “In the meantime, we have recently used United Way of the Eastern Shore funding to purchase new mulch for the existing swing set space, so as we develop the new playground users of the current one will enjoy a much better experience.”

A start date and contractor for building the new playground will be announced as soon as site planning is complete and the design has been approved by the HOS board.

Located on 13 acres of open space in Onancock, Historic Onancock School Community & Cultural Center is a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the economic and cultural vitality of the Eastern Shore’s diverse community. Our tenants include 14 artists and makers in working studios, two arts organizations, a table tennis club, fitness club, community band, several start up entrepreneurs, and the Eastern Shore Waterman’s Museum. Many local, federal and private groups use the facility for meetings, classes, forums and family gatherings. Countless children and adults have enjoyed soccer and other recreation on the open outdoor space or walking the nature trail.

More information can be found here: https://www.historiconancockschool.org/

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting our Play HOS Improvement Plan should call (757) 302-1331 or email director@historiconancockschool.org.

