At 7:15 this morning there was a tornado warning posted for northern Accomack County.  The area of heavy storms moved across Chincoteague and up towards Greenbackville and into the Girdletree Stockton areas of Maryland.  Gusty winds will follow the squall line.  There were 2260 power outages at this time.  As the squall line moves north the threat of tornadoes should subside.