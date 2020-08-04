At 7:15 this morning there was a tornado warning posted for northern Accomack County. The area of heavy storms moved across Chincoteague and up towards Greenbackville and into the Girdletree Stockton areas of Maryland. Gusty winds will follow the squall line. There were 2260 power outages at this time. As the squall line moves north the threat of tornadoes should subside.
Related Posts
Today is Small Business Saturday
November 24, 2018
Buchanan Subaru Ad
April 16, 2018
Emma Thornton
March 26, 2020
False Tsunami Warning Issued for East Coast
February 6, 2018
Local Conditions
August 4, 2020, 10:29 am
Cloudy
75°F
75°F
40 mph
real feel: 70°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 40 mph WSW
wind gusts: 60 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:09 am
sunset: 8:08 pm
57 minutes ago
Gusty Winds Causing Damage - Shore Daily NewsGusty winds associated with Tropical Storm Isaias are causing damage up and down the Shore this morning. There have been several reports of trees blocking roadways in both counties. There was also a r...