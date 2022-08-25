The National Hurricane Center has identified two areas of disturbed weather and will be watching to see if either of them develops into a hurricane.

The August season has been slow to date but the appearance of these two weather systems may indicate that more could be on the way. The eastern most area of thunderstorms is expected to enter the southern Caribbean area over the week end and could further develop. The second area has a way to go before it could threaten this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Both of the systems have about a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Usually late August and early September are the peak times for hurricane development with the peak around September 15.

Eastern Shore residents should always be prepared in the event a hurricane or strong tropical storm threatens our peninsula. One of the landmark storms, the hurricane of 1933 struck the Shore in late August. The slow moving category 1 storm destroyed the village of Broadwater on Hog Island along with homes on several more of the barrier islands including Assageague.

On September 12 1960, Hurricane Donna, one of the more destructive storms caused heavy flooding on both the bay and seasides along with wind gusts of close to 100 mph.

In 1954 Hurricane Hazel moved up the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay in early October and caused severe damage on both the western and eastern shores of the bay.

In 2012 Hurricane Sandy caused flooding on the bay side as it passed over in late October.

It is always best to make plans in advance. Know your flood zone. If evacuation is ordered, make plans as to where you will go. Shelters will be open at Nandua High School, Nandua Middle School and Arcadia High School. There is limited space so if you can shelter with family or friends in higher areas, that is preferable.

If you live in an area with large trees or near a recently cut over tract, consider evacuating. Trees can fall and cause injury or death.

Check out the Hurricane Survival Guide sponsored by A&N Electric Co-op or pick up a paper copy at most locally owned businesses.

The Guide contains tips for storm preparation and links to several other sites that offer ways to protect your property and family.

