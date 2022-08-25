Funeral services for Evangelist Isabelle Baker of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Greater Higher Hope Temple, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Maurice Pinkett, Sr.
March 3, 2021
Kelvin L. Poulson, Jr. of Accomac
June 30, 2021
Mrs. Mary Cottingham of Marion Station, Md.
January 20, 2021
Estelle Jones
December 10, 2021
Local Conditions
August 25, 2022, 12:28 pm
Partly sunny
85°F
85°F
4 mph
real feel: 97°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:27 am
sunset: 7:42 pm
3 hours ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.