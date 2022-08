The 2022 Co-Ed Softball League is rolling with some very competitive games. The team of Davis Heating & Cooling are leading the league, but are hotly pursued by the team, Family. The team of Neon, 757 and Vipers round out the league.

The playoff schedule is Monday, August 29th is 757 playing Davis at 6:45PM, Neon playing Family at 8:00PM and Vipers versus either 757 or Davis.

Come out and see some good softball at Saw Mill Park.

.