With Halloween just around the corner, you might be eager for the thrill of a haunted forest or any other spooky Halloween activity!

Visiting a haunted forest with your friends, realizing that the activity is all for your entertainment, allows you to enjoy the scary feeling while knowing you are safe at the same time. This week, Kelley visited Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s Halloween fundraiser, Nightmare Acres, on its opening night and shares perspective from members as well as attendees.

Bloxom’s Nightmare Acres will be open again at the Town Square October 27, 28, 29 and 31. Each night, the scary fun begins at 7:00, ticket sales stop at 10 p.m. Food will be on sale as well: