The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass the FY 22-23 budget at a special meeting Monday. The $71 million budget will include a 1.5 cent per $100 of assessment reduction in real estate taxes, and it will include a temporary 71 cents per $100 personal property tax reduction on passenger cars, trucks less than 7,500 lbs. gross weight and motorcycles. Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason said that some scheduled raises for county employees will have to be put on hold pending the passing of the State budget.

Also on hold, for now is the proposed cigarette tax. The Board voted to set a public hearing on the implementation of the cigarette tax scheduled to be held in conjunction with the Town Hall meeting on the use of ARPA funding on May 5. The Board has reduced the proposed cigarette tax from $4 per carton to $1 per carton after information was received from the cigarette distributors that showed a significant increase in the number of cartons sold in Accomack County over original estimates. The Board is anticipating $422,000 in additional annual revenues to the county after the tax is implemented on July 1. It is projected that the $1 increase will be sufficient to generate the projected revenue increase.

The budget projects a $220,000 revenue surplus which remained due to concerns of inflationary price increases in various county expenses. The extra money will be set aside to provide a source of revenue to cover the higher prices.

