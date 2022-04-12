Governor Glenn Youngkin attended the ground breaking for the new Rocket Lab Assembly Building on the Wallops road near Assawoman. The 240,000 square foot facility will be the assembly point for the Neutron Rocket. Governor Youngkin said he was excited to be there and was equally excited that Virginia will now become a major player in the space launch business.

Youngkin also talked about the economic benefits for both Virginia and Accomack County.

Joining the Governor on the podium were NASA Wallops Executive Director General Ted Mercer, Rocket Lab Founder and President Peter Beck, Secretary of Transportation W. Shepard Miller III, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carren Merrick, Accomack County Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Joe Tarr, Senator Lynwood Lewis, Delegate Rob Bloxom and NASA Goddard Director Dennis Andrucyk.