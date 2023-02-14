Love is in the air. Stores are stocked full of hearts, flowers, and chocolates. People are

asking their special someone to be their valentine. It’s romantic, wonderful, and beautiful.

During this time, it’s easy to look past red flags or ignore when something isn’t right; however

it’s important that we don’t. Dating and loving someone can be incredible, but it also requires

communication and work for it to be healthy. According to www.teendvmonth.org, around 1 in 3

teenagers will be in an unhealthy relationship and girls aged 16 to 24 are three times more likely

than any other demographic to experience dating violence.

Teen dating violence is defined as “physical, psychological or sexual abuse; harassment;

or stalking of any person ages 12 to 18 in the context of a past or present romantic or consensual

relationship.” It’s also important to note that violence can happen in person as well as over the

phone or on social media. There are many consequences from teen dating violence including

mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and eating disorders, but also physical issues like

STIs, scars, and broken bones. Whether you are a parent, a friend, or someone experiencing teen

dating violence yourself, there are some very important things to remember.

1. Encourage open, non-judgmental communication.

2. Do not punish them.

3. Give unwavering support.

Teens aren’t always the most willing to talk to authoritative figures. They may be even

more unwilling when they feel embarrassed or afraid of what someone may think, or if they willget in trouble. By remembering those three things, you can provide an environment where they can open up without fear or embarrassment.

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board offers outpatient mental health services,

telephone counseling, and preventative services that may be beneficial for helping individuals

experiencing dating violence or mental health issues. For more information and additional

resources, visit the Eastern Shore Community Services Board website at www.escsb.org