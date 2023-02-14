A new poll says Virginians strongly agree with more funding directed at mental health.

83 percent of respondents in the poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy from January 18 through January 21, said they support the concept of a state budget proposal to invest $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.

Support for these investments is strong across demographic groups including gender (86 percent support among women, 82 percent among men), partisan identification (96 percent support among Democrats, 79 percent among Republicans, and 76 percent for independents), and across age groups, ethnic groups, and all regions of the Commonwealth.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Republicans have been lobbying for more mental health funding in Virginia’s state budget during the 2023 General Assembly in the wake of two high profile shootings in Virginia this year. Democrats in the Senate have focused on passing more gun control legislation. Any major policy adjustments are unlikely given split power in Richmond.