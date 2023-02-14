Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) is pleased to announce it has achieved the redesignation of Pathway to Excellence® by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). RSMH earned the redesignation, after first being awarded in the fall of 2018.

Pathway to Excellence® certifies the organization provides and nurtures the foundation of a healthy workplace for nursing team members. The designation is open to acute and long-term care organizations within the United States and internationally and RSMH is one of 204 designated worldwide.

“Earning this redesignation is a testament to the team we have working at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital,” says Deborah Brown, MBA, BSN, Chief Nursing Officer of RSMH. “I am very proud of the collaboration of the nursing team for this achievement and for the care they provide to our patients and community.”

To earn redesignation, hospitals must undergo a thorough multi-year review process. The organization must demonstrate continued practice of the six positive workplace standards that make up the ANCC framework, which include shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development.

Achieving and exceeding pathway standards for framework can impact job satisfaction, reduce employee turnover, increase productivity, teamwork, improve patient experience and a reduction in errors and safety events.

“Pathway to Excellence® isn’t just about the nurses, it also helps our patients,” says Frankye Myers, MSN, RN, NE-BC, System Chief Nursing Officer. “The foundation of a safe and healthy work environment for our nurses allows them to focus on providing safe, quality and compassionate care to our patients.”

Riverside’s other acute care facilities including Riverside Regional Medical Center (RRMC), Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg (RDHW), and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (RWRH), currently have their Pathway to Excellence® designation and are seeking redesignation in the coming years.