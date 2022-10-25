1.LF someone who is selling or giving away puppies. 757-710-1247

2. 2 kerosene heater for sale, $25 each. They do need wicks. 2 years old. Call anytime 757-894-6561

3. Denon AVR-1200h home receiver for sale, $250, good condition. 1-757-710-0645

4. Looking for old outbuilding to move or salvage, pre 1900’s, the older the better. Also looking for old bricks pre 1900s, can remove from site. 1-757-710-3381

5. Grizzly G8027 1 HP Dust Collector $337.95 mew. Purchased 2014 asking $170 for it.1-732-740-1145

6. 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, 3rd row seat. Call for price 443-289-0103 in Pocomoke

7. 40 lb. propane bottles 5 full, never used and 1 almost empty. (757)709-9507

8. Caloric air fryer oven, brand new in box, $75. 757-442-3306

9. Seven vintage pocket knives, $20. 50 old postal stamps, $20. Still looking to purchase a 38 or 357 or 45 caliber pistol. 757-387-7506

10. 55 inch bathtub, 3 wall, off white in color. Toilet. Double stainless steel sink. Several drop ceiling tiles. Interior doors for a mobile home. 757-789-3356

11. 1985 blue Chevy Camaro, 350 engine, $2,500. 757-710-6030

12. Looking for any unwanted birds that are free, can pick up from Painter, VA all the way to New Church, VA. 1-757-710-3192

13. Looking for one bedroom apartment for one person in Accomack County, if anyone has one can contact me 757-894-0869

14. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

15. 2007 grey LIFTED Ford F-150, 169000 miles, $14,000. Text only 757-709-5236

16. Looking for moped mechanic. For sale tool box for small pickup. 3 ton jack. Push mower. Call 757-709 -0923

17. LF DVD The Distinguished Gentleman with Eddie Murphy, used or new, as long as it plays. 757-387-0491

18. Rental available December 1 in parksley. Upstairs apartment (not handicap accessible). 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Furnished for $1,400 a month with one month security deposit. Application and references required. Text 757-710-4233

19. Brass look twin headboard, $10. In Marion Station, Md. 1-443-614-8179

20. Luminarc Grand Noblesse 81/2 oz. White wine glasses, made in France, set of six, $25. Macy’s Brand In-Style women’s denim jacket, new, frayed hem, size medium, but fits large, $20. 1-757-787-7351

21. 48″ wide metal outdoor firewood rack in nice condition, $30. Call 757-442-2465

22. Side by side almond color refrigerator in good working condition. Asking price $200. 757-710-3897

23. 1989 Chevrolet Silverado pick up with Camper shell. Low miles and solid truck. Inspection good until October 2023. Asking $3,000 OBO. Call for more details. 757-710-7660

24. 3 sets of rims and tires, one for a Dodge Charger 2842040, $400. 2854023 6 lugs with rims and tires, $300. Set of 2254517 for a Honda, rims and tires, $150. 757-894-8285

25. Stand up jewelry chest, 47 inches long, 17 inches wide, mirror on front, nice inside, $40. Picture of Jesus, nice, $20. 757-505-6878

26. Washing machine, $200, will deliver for free within 20 miles of Parksley. 757-232-3612

27. 2 Emerson 32 inch color TVs with remote control, excellent condition, not Smart TVs, $75 for both. 757-709-9465