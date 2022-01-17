.WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

.West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph.



In Maryland, Maryland Beaches and Inland Worcester

Counties. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties.

Until 7 PM EST this evening.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.