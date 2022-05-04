The Virginia State Police is still asking for public assistance on a bizarre shooting that caused a crash on Rt. 13 almost a week ago.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning (April 28), Virginia State Police were called upon to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 13/Lankford Highway at the intersection of Front Street & Mary N Smith Road. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median, with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The 25 year old male driver, Dajon Trikece Wise, of Fisher Road, Parksley, Virginia, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case. According to State Police Sargent Michelle Anaya, the Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Route 13/Lankford Highway, in the vicinity of Front Street and/or Mary N Smith Road, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

