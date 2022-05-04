Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team played the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 21 to 0. Alex McComb got the start and won on the mound for the Lady Ponies. McComb gave up 4 hits and struck out 11 batters. The Lady Ponies were led by Lillie Matthews at the plate as she went 5-5 at the plate with 2 doubles, 3 triples, and 5 rbi’s. Emma Jackson had a home run. Allie Bell went 3-3 with a triple, homerun and 5 rbi’s. Jillian Spence got the start on the mound and lost for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Offensively Mallory Hook got 2 hits for the Lady Yellow Jackets. The Lady Ponies improved to 10-0 on the season. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 7-5 on the season.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Arcadia Lady Firebirds 11 to 2. Reghan Hintz got the start and won on the mound. Hintz pitched 7 innings while giving up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 9 batters. Reghan Hintz also led the Lady Warriors at the plate as she went 4-5 at the plate. Haylie Justice went 2-4 at the with a double and 3 rbi’s. Sydney Jester got the start for the Lady Firebirds and the loss. Jayda Tull got the lone hit with 2 rbi’s. The Lady Warriors improve to 7-4 on the season.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team fell to Portsmouth Christian 5 to 0. Ramsey Revelle got the start and lost on the mound. Revelle pitched 7 innings and gave up 5 runs while striking out 4. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland with 2 hits. Ramsey Revelle and Susanna Long each had one hit. The Lady Vikings fall to 8-8 on the season.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team topped the Arcadia Firebirds 20 to 7. Brandon Adamos started on the mound for the Warriors and got the win. The Warriors used 5 pitchers. Cody Hansen got the start and loss for the Firebirds. Offensively the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodghill with 3 hits with a double and 4 rbi’s. Tyler Greene, Ben Stodghill, Jacob Meilhammer, and Brandon Smith each had 2 hits. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Austin Farrow. The Warriors move to 11-2 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets 21 to 4. Jake Sneeringer got the start on the mound and the win for the Ponies. Sneeringer gave up 4 runs and struck out 10 batters while pitching 6 innings. Wyatt Revell led the Ponies at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Jake Sneeringer went 2-4 with 4rbi’s. Charles Chapman got the start and lost for the Yellow Jackets. Offensively, Brayden Buyrn got 2 hits for the Yellow Jackets. The Ponies improved to 3-6 on the season. and the Yellow Jackets fell to 3-9 on the season.

.