A female beagle was seen near the Nassawadox Post Office this morning, February 12th but would not come to the finder. She answers to Minnie. She has been lost since Tuesday, February 9th. If you see Minnie please call 804-489-0714. She is a house dog and her owners are disparately looking for her.
Related Posts
License Plate Found
March 18, 2019
A MISSING HUSKY PUPPY
February 17, 2020
Glasses found at 4 Corners
April 19, 2019
Lost Beagle on Plantation Road
November 19, 2019
Local Conditions
February 12, 2021, 3:28 pm
Cloudy
32°F
32°F
4 mph
real feel: 32°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 4 mph NNE
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:55 am
sunset: 5:39 pm