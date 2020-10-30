By Linda Cicoria

An 18-year-old Belle Haven man was arraigned Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court on counts of premeditated murder, robbery, and related firearm offenses.

Nyxavier Riekem Snead, of Mill House Lane, entered pleas of not guilty to those charges in connection with the May 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, also of Mill House Lane.

Snead told Judge W. Revell Lewis III that he wanted his case to be heard by a jury. Lewis mentioned the ban on juries due to the COVID-19 judicial state of emergency. “It’s safe to say, it’s not going to be this year,” the judge told Snead of his jury trial. “Sometime in the winter or spring,” Lewis speculated.

Snead was 17-years-old when Rogers was found shot to death in his car on Boggs Road, in Painter. Rogers died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Snead will be tried as an adult.

Snead also entered pleas of not guilty to credit card theft and attempting to use a credit card belonging to Kathleen Stauffer to obtain more than $500 in six months.

Twenty-four-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road, in Melfa, is also charged with the murder and related offenses and has also requested a jury trial.