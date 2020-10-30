A rumor is circulating in Northampton County that in order to vote, the voter cannot be delinquent on his or her county taxes, which is not true. According to Northampton Voter Registrar Terry Flynn, the rumor has been brought to his attention. The law will not allow individuals who are behind on their local taxes to be prevented from voting.

Also, Saturday is the last day to vote in person and in advance at both registrars ‘offices on the Eastern Shore. At 5 p.m. Saturday the advance voting machines will be closed out. These final opportunity to vote in the 2020 election will be at the traditional polling places on the Eastern Shore Tuesday, November 3 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

