By Linda Cicoria

Bond was set Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court at $25,000 for a New Church man being held for allegedly attempting to murder of his wife, assault and battery of a family member, and use of a firearm in the attempted murder on May 23.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III granted bond for 40-year-old Louis Jeron Woolford Jr., of Garland Taylor Road. Lewis said presumption for the violent crimes was rebutted to his satisfaction. The judge reminded the defendant that while on bond he is prohibited from having contact with his wife, drinking alcohol or taking other non-prescribed drugs, and having a firearm.

Woolford has been in custody since May 24, which has made him unable to provide for his four children. The children are now living with Woolford’s parents. He plans to also live at his parent’s New Church home and go back to work at a local chicken plant to support the family. The victim, Aletha Clayton Woolford, is living in Chincoteague with her boyfriend, he said.

Woolford’s father testified that his son’s wife has been pitching in “here and there” to provide for the children. He said he did not consider his son a “violent man” and would not fear for his family if his son moved in with them.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan did not disclose any details of the case. But he mentioned Woolford had 2004 convictions for brandishing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He opposed bond.

Woolford’s 11-year-old son, a sixth grader, said his father always helped to take care of him and that he missed the man. Now, while living with his grandparents, he sees his mother “on weekends sometimes.”

His mother was unable to keep their home after Woolford went to jail and the landlord raised the rent, the boy explained. He said he was not afraid of his father and had never seen him violent towards children. “He needs help with drinking that’s all,” the boy added.

The sixth grader said on the night his mother called the police, he was fearful that his father was going to be arrested.

Woolford denied having a problem with alcohol consumption. He contended he only drinks on Saturdays.

