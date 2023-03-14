The Northampton High School Team 1908 Shorebots competed in a Robotics Competition over the weekend in Bethesda, MD and finished 5th out of 36 teams.

The Shoreboys won 2 semi final matches and lost 2 and won the Team Spirit Award.

The team wanted to thank its 2023 sponsors: NASA Wallops, Northampton County Public Schools, Rommel’s Ace Hardware Exmore, Northampton County Education Foundation, ShopBot Tools, and Northampton County, VA. The Shoreboys also wanted to thank their mentors who helped with the construction of the robot, which included NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Northampton County Public Schools – VA, Northampton Yellow Jackets – Athletics and Academics, Northampton County Education Foundation – NCEF, Rommel’s ACE, NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration and ShopBot Tools, Inc

The Northampton Robotics will will travel next weekend to their second competition in Portsmouth, VA.