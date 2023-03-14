The proposed Rails to Trails project that would convert the the 45 mile former rail bed to a bike and hiking trail was the subject of a public hearing conducted at Eastern Shore Community College Monday. The format of the hearing differed from the traditional method. Members of VDOT manned tables and answered questions of the approximately 150 attendees personally.

Those in attendance seemed generally supportive of the effort. Funding for the project will not come from county revenues but from state and federal dollars allocated for the Rails to Trails project.

Cara Burton who is involved in the effort said that it is not a matter of the county providing the money but of the Eastern Shore getting a share of allocated funds for the project. She said ” If the government is going to spend money on these projects, they may as well send some here.”

Comments from the public can be submitted by members of the public in writing. Comments must be mailed to the Virginia Department of Transportation in care of Jerry Pauley, Project Manager, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, Virginia 23435. Comments must be postmarked no later than March 23.