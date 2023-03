https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXKnePGTJrM

MORNING GOLD: We are surrounded with choices. From the moment the alarm clock goes off, we choose whether to get up or hit the snooze button. From there, we make thousands of choices we probably don't think much about- what to wear, what to eat for breakfast, what time to leave the house to get to our destination in time, what do we need to get from the grocery store and it goes on from there in a thousand directions. (And those are the "easy" choices. Bigger things come along each day. It's estimated that we make 35,000 choices/decisions every day!) It’s like breathing, you can’t stop making choices. Not making a choice is also a choice.Our lives are created by what we choose. Every second we make a decision that influences what our future will look like.I backed up the gold thoughts with The Choice featuringBilly Gilman, Rodney Atkins, Montgomery Gentry, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Steve Holy, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Richie McDonald, Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler, LeAnn Rimes, Diamond Rio, Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis, Josh Turner & Keith Urban - The Choice (Country Artists for Soles4Souls)Listen to this song here:We've all got a choice to makeBefore our time on earth is upIf we wanna be a part something, bigger than usAre we gonna stand still and watch our brother cryNot join in the fightKeep turning the other eyeIn the bigger picture we're all just a speck of sandOr we can join together and line up hand in handNever leave out any woman, man or childEven if it takes a while, let's go the extra oneWe are the one, a spirit lies withinTogether we can open doors that lead us where we've never beenThe way will come, when we all hear a voiceA time in place for someone is counting on us to makeThe choiceHalf way across the world, right here onWe can move a mountain, stone by stoneDon't let a single dream go to wastePut a smile on a stranger's faceLead the world a better placeWe are the one, a spirit lies withinTogether we can open doors that lead us where we've never beenThe day will come, when we all hear a voiceA time in place for someone is counting on us to makeThe choiceCome on, line up, everybody line upCome on, line upWe are the one, a spirit lies withinTogether we can open doors that lead us where we've never beenThe day will come, when we all hear a voiceA time in place for someone is counting on us to make the choice.