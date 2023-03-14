Rocket Lab announced Monday that they are set for a second attempt to launch the second Electron rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility. The launch window is set for 6 until 8 pm Wednesday night.

However the winds will still be with us Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies but ]surface winds from the northwest gusting to 30 mph. It remains to be seen if the upper level winds will lay down in time for the launch Wednesday.

The “Stronger Together” mission will be deploying Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites for Capella Space, allowing the San Francisco-based company to expand its SAR capabilities.

