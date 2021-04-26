By Kelley Gaskill

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow said, “Music is the universal language of mankind.” It’s a universal language which anyone can understand. Music has the power to change lives. It’s not a requirement to be able to play an instrument to appreciate it. One song can immediately take us back to a specific time and place as it evokes memories. This week, Kelley visited with local musician Kim Wilkerson as she shared the important role music can play as we begin to emerge from COVID restrictions and, hopefully, get back into the swing of life:

