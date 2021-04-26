The Eastern Shore reported one additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, both in Accomack County. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 29 tests for a test positive rate of 3.4%.

The Eastern Shore’s 7 day test positivity average is currently 3.7% according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Monday morning, the Accomack County has given 12,597 individuals(38.5% of the County’s population) the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 9,966(30.5%) have received both. Northampton reports 6,077(51.1%) have received the first dose and 4,859(40.8%) have been given both.

Virginia reported 608 additional COVID-19 test positives with 120 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, down 21 to 850 statewide.

18 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, however probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by three to 1,711.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,104 tests for a test positive rate of 6%.

