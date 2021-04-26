Photo Courtesy NASA

Tonight’s Super Pink Moon will be the first of three scheduled in the next few months. Clear skies mean the Eastern Shore will be able to see the full event. Moonrise for the east coast is set for 7:26 PM.

A super moon occurs when a full moon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to the Earth. According to the Farmers Almanac, a super moon appears to be 7% larger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon. This week’s super moon is dubbed the “pink” moon because of its timing close to flower blooming season. It has no bearing on the actual color of the moon.

If you miss this super moon, there will be another on May 26 which is expected to be bigger and shine brighter than the April moon.

Another super moon is scheduled in August.

