Windy weather resulted in the postponement of the scheduled Electron launch by Rocket Lab at the Wallops Flight Facility. Strong winds both at ground level and aloft resulted in the postponement. Rocket Lab tweeted that ther will be other windows of opportunity to get the launch off in the next week and they will be announcing the new launch attempt time shortly.
