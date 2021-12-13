This Friday night, December 17, 2021, Santa will be live with Kelley from 6-8 p.m. on WESR 103.3FM. Santa will be taking calls from children who’d like to say hello, tell him what they want for Christmas and whatever else is on their minds. As we prepare for Santa’s visit to the radio station this week, we take a look back at some of the highlights from his visit on the radio last year:
