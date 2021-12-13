Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Rosetta Johnson of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Tuesday at 12 Noon at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Marion Station, Md. A public viewing will be held Monday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Rev. Emanuel Johnson will be officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.