Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Rosetta Johnson of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Tuesday at 12 Noon at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Marion Station, Md. A public viewing will be held Monday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Rev. Emanuel Johnson will be officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
2 hours ago
Don't forget: Monday December 13th, 2021, Santa will be riding on a Fire Engine tonight visiting kids along Main Street and areas east of Main Street, including the following general areas - Lincoln Avenue, Crown Avenue, Houston Street, Tower Road, Belle Haven Road, Virginia Street, Myrtle Street, Willis Wharf Road, Willis Wharf Community, Seaside Road, Ballard Road, Hog Island Lane, Oakland Drive. Wow. Thank you, Community Fire Department! Begins at 5:30 ... See MoreSee Less