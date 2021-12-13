ONANCOCK, Virginia – Silver Beach resident Durando “Dee” Miller, III is leaving a legacy for health care on the Eastern Shore by naming the Riverside Shore Cancer Center as a beneficiary of his estate. His generous future gift will impact local patients well into the coming decades.

Miller’s gift is a reminder of his late wife, Catherine Mapp Miller, who inspired him with her theory that “what we have is God’s gift to us. What we do with that is our gift to God.”

Miller has been a months-long patient at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, which he likened to a five-star hotel. In addition, he has received treatment at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center where he is grateful for the professionalism and individualized attention he receives from the entire team. He feels loved and cared for, and he appreciates that everyone knows his name and goes above and beyond to make him comfortable at all times.

He wanted to give back to the community in a way that would help others on the Eastern Shore. He wanted to give back to a place where people made him feel so special. Miller knows that our rural hospital and community will benefit in so many ways from this gift, fueling the latest technology and expanding services at the hospital so that community members do not need to travel for care.

In recognition of his generosity and of the care provided at the Cancer Center, the Medical Oncology Suite is now named in honor of Miller and his late wife.

Miller’s career in surveying gave him an opportunity to come in contact with people all over the Shore, and he especially enjoyed being able to talk with them, maybe even share a meal, as he traveled up and down the Shore. He cares deeply for the close-knit Shore community.

“We are so grateful to Mr. Miller for wanting to help the Shore community and Riverside’s future patients in this incredibly generous way,” said Nick Chuquín, President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “Planned gifts have an impact on the well-being of generations to come and create a legacy that emphasizes the donor’s values far into the future. We rely on these thoughtful gifts to achieve a higher standard and to provide comfort, wellness and excellence for our patients.”

