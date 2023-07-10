By Luke Brankley

Major Softball

The Shore Little League major girls softball team finished pool play 2-1 on the weekend. The Shore team won on Friday against Olive Branch by a score of 12 to 2. On Saturday, the Shore team defeated South County by a score of 10 to 9. On Sunday, the Shore team lost to Poquoson by a score of 12 to 7. The Shore team will play on Monday in the elimination round at 10:30am against Pool 2 winner, McLean Little League.

Junior Softball

The Central Accomack Little League junior girls softball team finished pool play 3-0 on the weekend. The Central Accomack team won on Friday by a score 16 to 0 against Woodstock. On Saturday, the Central Accomack team defeated Tazewell by a score of 4 to 3. On Sunday, the Central Accomack team defeated Louisa by a score of 11 to 1. The Central Accomack team will play on Monday in the elimination round at 10am versus Lancaster Little League. If they win, they will play in the championship game at 2pm.