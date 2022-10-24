Governor and Mrs. Glenn Youngkin came to Chincoteague Friday for a special ceremony honoring the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Department with a Spirit of Virginia Award.

In attendance were many members of the Fire Department, Town and County officials, House of Representatives candidate Jenn Kiggans and members of the Chincoteague VFD family. First lady Suzanne Youngkin presented the award. The award was to honor the fire department for it’s 100 years of serving island residents and the economic force it began and has maintained as the originator and sponsor of the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

Here is Mrs. Youngkin:

Governor Youngkin added his praises to the work the Fire Department has done.