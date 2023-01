A serious accident occurred in Temperanceville at the intersection of Chesser Road and Lankford Highway Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 pm.

We are waiting for confirmation from the Virginia State Police but unofficially, an accident between a car and a motorcycle resulted in one fatality and two others were air evacuated to the hospital.

