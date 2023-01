By Kelley Gaskill

Many folks take part in New Year’s traditions like attending parties, eating black eyed peas or making resolutions for the new year. At the beach on Assateague, one tradition is the Polar Pony Plunge which is in its 11th year. Kelley was among the estimated 250 people gathered on New Year’s Day and visited with some of the costumed participants before they dove in:

