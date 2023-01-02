Rep. Luria will have one final event on the Eastern Shore on Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Onley Town Center to deliver six Community Project Funding awards to Accomack and Northampton County projects. These projects will expand broadband services, improve sewer infrastructure, support domestic violence survivors, fund mobile food distribution and support dredging on the Eastern Shore. The media is invited to attend the Jan. 2 check presentation and take pictures at the event, which we anticipate will last roughly one hour and will take place in the second-floor conference room at the Town Center, 25020 Shore Parkway, in Onley.

Community Project Funding allows members of Congress to request direct funding for projects that benefit the communities they represent. This year, Rep. Luria was able to select 15 projects of the more than 60 that were submitted to support, and six of the projects she chose are on the Eastern Shore. We’re happy to share that funding for those six was included in the federal budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that passed on Dec. 23. The projects and funding amounts awarded are:

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hope Harbor – $250,000

Eastern Shore Mobile Food Distribution Project – $447,600

Exmore Sewage Collection System – $750,000

Little Machipongo River Dredging – $1,945,000

Wachapreague Sewer Line & Pump Station – $750,000

Mt. Nebo and Bailey Neck Broadband Expansion – $196,269

You can find more information on the six projects included in the list here: http://luria.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-luria-secures-inclusion-of-more-than-19-million-in-community-project-funding-for-coastal-virginia

This was the second round of Community Project Funding awards. Last year, Rep. Luria secured more than $18.5 million in Community Project Funding for seven community projects throughout Coastal Virginia, including three projects on the Eastern Shore and the largest CPF award in the country of $8,245,000 for Accomack and Northampton Counties’ Regional Public Safety Radio Communications System.