The Honorable Robert S. Bloxom, Sr., 83, husband of Patricia Killmon Bloxom and a resident of Mappsville, VA, passed away at his home, Cedar Grove, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, the funeral service and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to The Eastern Shore Community College Foundation – Project Horizons, 29316 Lankford Highway, Melfa, VA 23410, or to the charity of your choice.
