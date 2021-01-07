A grassroots search effort is underway to recover the body of a truck driver who went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel on December 29.

According to reports, the Coast Guard along with search planes and good samaritans have been looking for Erik Mezik’s remains off the seaside of lower Northampton County as well as near Virginia Beach. Debris from the truck were found washed ashore at the First Landing State Park Monday.

A GoFundMe effort has been launched to raise funds to give at least $10,000 for a reward to the person that can locate Erik’s body.

Residents who live within the search area are being encouraged to keep an eye open near the shore line.

The strong north west winds are forecast to subside throughout the day Thursday before picking back up out of the north Friday night into Saturday.

