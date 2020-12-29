A single vehicle accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the 14MP Northbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The vehicle involved is a two-axle, 6-tire box truck. The truck has gone overboard on the east side of the northbound span between North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

The facility has sustained guardrail and curb damage. CBBT Maintenance crews are responding to make emergency repairs.

A single lane of traffic is currently open in the northbound direction.

CBBT Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the US Coast Guard are assisting.

No other details are available at this time. Additional updates will be issued.

.